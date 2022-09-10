Stony Point Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Stony Point Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 3.6% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

