Stony Point Capital LLC Has $11.99 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates accounts for about 2.8% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.9 %

MANH stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.84. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.75.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.