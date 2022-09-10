Stony Point Capital LLC Invests $13.12 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,000. MSCI accounts for 3.1% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in MSCI by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $491.26 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.97 and a 200-day moving average of $456.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

