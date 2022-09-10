Stony Point Capital LLC Invests $8.17 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 118,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,000. Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.9% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Trade Desk by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 955.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

