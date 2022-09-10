Stony Point Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,191,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.2% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

