Stony Point Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 179,192 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 179,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,000. GitLab makes up approximately 2.3% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $6,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 419.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 12.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GitLab Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.98 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

