Stony Point Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,422 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,000. MongoDB accounts for 2.1% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.83.

Shares of MDB opened at $268.64 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.14.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

