Stratos Achieves Market Cap of $4.40 Million (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Stratos has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Stratos has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $410,749.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,695.68 or 0.99854928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos (STOS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2021. Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. The official website for Stratos is www.thestratos.org. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.

Buying and Selling Stratos

According to CryptoCompare, “The name Stratos comes from the word ‘stratosphere’. Stratos is the infrastructure for decentralized services, and if we can compare the earth to the blockchain ecosystem, then Stratos is the stratosphere surrounding the blockchain atmosphere, providing the blockchain applications with decentralized storage, decentralized database, and decentralized computing services.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The name Stratos comes from the word 'stratosphere'. Stratos is the infrastructure for decentralized services, and if we can compare the earth to the blockchain ecosystem, then Stratos is the stratosphere surrounding the blockchain atmosphere, providing the blockchain applications with decentralized storage, decentralized database, and decentralized computing services."

