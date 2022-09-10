Substratum Price Hits $0.0005 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Substratum has a market cap of $192,323.34 and approximately $23.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00068108 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005546 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00076920 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.