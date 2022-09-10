Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.10

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.33. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 799,472 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 879.62% and a negative return on equity of 112.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 94,849,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,532,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,656,808.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading

