Sun Valley Gold LLC Sells 687,858 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Sun Valley Gold LLC reduced its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 687,858 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up approximately 10.6% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sun Valley Gold LLC owned about 0.85% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $20,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -511.74 and a beta of 0.76. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -849.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.