SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $18.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 36.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

SunPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 370.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,623,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

