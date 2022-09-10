SuperLauncher Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $800.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $833,611.11 and approximately $800.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00778775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015724 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019854 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,717,099 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
