Supreme Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (HYPE)

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Supreme Finance has a market cap of $3.52 million and $12,465.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Supreme Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Supreme Finance has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Supreme Finance Profile

Supreme Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

Buying and Selling Supreme Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supreme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supreme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Supreme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

