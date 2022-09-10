Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down to $28.81

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $27.89. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 399 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $124,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.