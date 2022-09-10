SushiSwap Tops One Day Volume of $51.11 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00006392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $173.65 million and approximately $51.11 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,350.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00068032 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005520 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076772 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,469,797 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.