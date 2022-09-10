Swace (SWACE) Hits One Day Volume of $39.00

Swace (SWACE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Swace has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Swace coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Swace has a total market cap of $254,793.59 and approximately $39.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00788431 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015405 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020102 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Swace Coin Profile
Swace’s total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. Swace’s official message board is medium.com/swace. Swace’s official website is swace.io. Swace’s official Twitter account is @swaceapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Swace Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Swace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.