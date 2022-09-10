Swarm Fund Price Up 60% Over Last 7 Days (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Swarm Fund has traded up 60% against the US dollar. One Swarm Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm Fund has a market cap of $612,806.41 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swarm Fund

Swarm Fund (SWM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm Fund is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm Fund is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

