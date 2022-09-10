Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 84 at Morgan Stanley

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 85 to CHF 84 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSREY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Trading Up 1.3 %

SSREY opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.