Switcheo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $92,723.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (SWTH) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a total market cap of $22.07 million and $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switcheo has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Profile

SWTH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Switcheo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

