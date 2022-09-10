Swop Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00004052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $13,899.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swop has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,596,042 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,904 coins. The official website for Swop is swop.fi. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Buying and Selling Swop

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

