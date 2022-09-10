Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 412.82% from the company’s previous close.

Swvl Price Performance

Swvl stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39. Swvl has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

