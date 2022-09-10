Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 412.82% from the company’s previous close.
Swvl Price Performance
Swvl stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39. Swvl has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.
Swvl Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swvl (SWVL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.