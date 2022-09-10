Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.24. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

