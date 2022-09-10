Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.75.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.24. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

