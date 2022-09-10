Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.18. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.