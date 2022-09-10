Synthetix Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79.92 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $722.79 million and approximately $79.92 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00014229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00062386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005611 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 296,283,751 coins and its circulating supply is 237,934,524 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

