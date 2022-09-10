Synthetix Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00014017 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $721.52 million and approximately $72.98 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,634.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005531 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00076555 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

SNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 296,283,751 coins and its circulating supply is 237,934,932 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

