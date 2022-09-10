Syscoin (SYS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.17 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $116.35 million and $20.17 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,759.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00613623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00254039 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00051668 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 661,595,745 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

