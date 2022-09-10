TaaS (TAAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $762.00

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,300.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005560 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00076837 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

