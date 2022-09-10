Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.36.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 6.4 %
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $155.86.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
