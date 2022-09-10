Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.36.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

