Tap Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $291,421.11 and approximately $460.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.97 or 1.00073302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036823 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

