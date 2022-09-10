Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Purchases 141 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly purchased 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.87 ($182.30).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Jennie Daly purchased 21,509 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 108.35 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.31. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 179.75 ($2.17). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TW shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.31).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

