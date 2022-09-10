Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.
TSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at $943,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $84,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 543,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,345 shares of company stock valued at $208,051 over the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.09. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
