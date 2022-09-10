Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,446 shares in the company, valued at $943,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Suyash Prasad sold 23,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $84,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 543,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,345 shares of company stock valued at $208,051 over the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.09. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.