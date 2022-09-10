TBCC (TBCC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $443,514.00

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, TBCC has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One TBCC coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TBCC has a market cap of $38.03 million and approximately $443,514.00 worth of TBCC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002053 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About TBCC

TBCC (TBCC) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2020. TBCC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. TBCC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TBCC is www.tbcc.com.

TBCC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TBCC Exchange is a cryptocurrency trading platform with a liquidity pool powered by Binance Cloud.The TBCC token is a native utility token for use on the TBCC platform. A number of benefits are available to TBCC token holders to enhance their trading experience.”

