TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TC Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE TRP opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

