TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$63.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$65.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.49 per share, with a total value of C$33,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total value of C$60,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,206.06. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.49 per share, with a total value of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $326,928.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

