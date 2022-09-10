TD Securities Begins Coverage on Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$66.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $39.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.