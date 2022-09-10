TD Securities Increases The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $85.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s previous close.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 19.69%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

