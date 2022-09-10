TD Securities Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$81.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCI.B. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.14.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.09. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$53.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The company has a market cap of C$27.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

