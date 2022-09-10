TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.11.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.10.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,588,447. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

