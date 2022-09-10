TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 216.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after buying an additional 1,021,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,614 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 199.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 148,352 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $66,977,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGNA opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

