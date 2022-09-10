Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.00 by Berenberg Bank

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.00 ($2.04) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.50) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €2.66 and its 200-day moving average is €2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.09).

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.