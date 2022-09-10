Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Reaches $29.70 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Tellor has a total market cap of $29.70 million and $26.94 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $17.44 or 0.00081584 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,343.84 or 0.99858385 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037170 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Tellor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
