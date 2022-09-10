TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. TELUS has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 100.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TELUS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

