TEN (TENFI) Price Down 6.5% This Week

TEN (TENFI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, TEN has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. TEN has a market capitalization of $504,495.89 and approximately $11,682.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002043 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

TEN Profile

TEN (TENFI) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 76,469,143 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.

Buying and Selling TEN

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users.”

