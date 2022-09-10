TenUp (TUP) Hits One Day Volume of $104,645.00

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $104,645.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TenUp has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can now be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 10th, 2018. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is tenup.io.

TenUp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

