Ternoa Hits Market Cap of $8.69 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $319,068.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ternoa has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2021. Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The official website for Ternoa is www.ternoa.com/en. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ternoa

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternoa Blockchain allows to the creation of “Time Capsules” to encrypt, store, and transfer data in a secure way, and for a long time. These Time Capsules are non-fungible tokens issued on the Ternoa blockchain.”

