Terra Trading 225.1% Higher Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Terra has traded 225.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $5.96 or 0.00028074 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $759.64 million and $5.18 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007821 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012529 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000693 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003048 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013006 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars.
