Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Trading 51.2% Higher Over Last Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $37.67 million and $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 51.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,343.84 or 0.99858385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037170 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is www.terravirtua.io.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments.The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua’s partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021.”

