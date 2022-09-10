Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tesco in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Tesco alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco Company Profile

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tesco has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.