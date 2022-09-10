Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Position Decreased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile



Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

